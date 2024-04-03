VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.14, and it changed around $3.6 or 37.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.72M. VTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.93, offering almost 1.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.04% since then. We note from VirTra Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.06K.

VirTra Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VirTra Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) trade information

Instantly VTSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 37.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.75% year-to-date, but still up 30.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) is 36.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58450.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

VirTra Inc (VTSI) estimates and forecasts

VirTra Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 135.48 percent over the past six months and at a -9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 111.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VirTra Inc to make $10.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.03 million and $10.34 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.55%. VirTra Inc earnings are expected to increase by -3.90% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

VTSI Dividends

VirTra Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.63% of VirTra Inc shares, and 16.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.15%. VirTra Inc stock is held by 55 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.48% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $3.3 million.

EAM Investors, LLC, with 2.68% or 0.21 million shares worth $1.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.26 million shares worth $2.0 million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.07 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.