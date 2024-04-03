Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) were traded, and its beta was 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.45M. VFF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.43, offering almost -1.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.99% since then. We note from Village Farms International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 704.65K.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Instantly VFF has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 85.28% year-to-date, but still up 33.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is 85.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFF is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $9.3.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 76.80 percent over the past six months and at a 62.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Village Farms International, Inc. to make $80.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $71.11 million and $77.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%.

VFF Dividends

Village Farms International, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.97% of Village Farms International, Inc. shares, and 16.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.60%. Village Farms International, Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 3.52 million shares worth $2.11 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 1.02% or 1.12 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-AXS Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.