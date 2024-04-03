VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 3.86 million shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.08 or 13.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.58M. VBIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.54, offering almost -1262.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.71% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.18K.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.15% year-to-date, but still up 21.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 18.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,119.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. to make $6.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $293k and $485k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,729.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,256.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.00%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.19% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 14.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.59%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 1.38 million shares worth $4.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.49% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

General American Investors Co and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 62583.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59707.0 shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.