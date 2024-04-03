Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.59M. VXRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -28.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.26% since then. We note from Vaxart Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Instantly VXRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 116.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) is -0.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VXRT is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Vaxart Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 64.46 percent over the past six months and at a 21.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 99.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vaxart Inc to make $50k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $800k and $80k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.81%.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Vaxart Inc shares, and 18.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.31%. Vaxart Inc stock is held by 103 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.66% of the shares, which is about 7.09 million shares worth $5.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.54% or 6.89 million shares worth $5.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $2.97 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.