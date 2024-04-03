System1 Inc (NYSE: SST): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the System1 Inc (NYSE:SST) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.17 or 9.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.84M. SST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.86, offering almost -143.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.0% since then. We note from System1 Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.85K.

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST) trade information

Instantly SST has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.91% year-to-date, but still up 61.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, System1 Inc (NYSE:SST) is 16.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SST is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $15.

System1 Inc (SST) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $83.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect System1 Inc to make $88.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $155.4 million and $146.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.50%.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.77% of System1 Inc shares, and 50.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.43%. System1 Inc stock is held by 76 institutions, with Cannae Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 28.98% of the shares, which is about 27.12 million shares worth $122.05 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 2.32% or 2.17 million shares worth $9.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $3.27 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.94 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.