Stock Performance And Outlook Of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB)

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) were traded, and its beta was 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.19M. MCRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.87, offering almost -803.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.95% since then. We note from Seres Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Seres Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MCRB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seres Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.51% year-to-date, but still down -3.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) is -37.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.95 percent over the past six months and at a -29.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -186.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -98.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.38 million and $126.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -81.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -99.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.22%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.68% of Seres Therapeutics Inc shares, and 59.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.06%. Seres Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 136 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.03% of the shares, which is about 23.12 million shares worth $110.73 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.96% or 19.19 million shares worth $91.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 11.07 million shares worth $53.25 million, making up 8.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 6.52 million shares worth around $22.48 million, which represents about 5.08% of the total shares outstanding.