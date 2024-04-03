Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.39 million shares of the Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.01, and it changed around $0.43 or 16.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.21M. STXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.29, offering almost -9.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.81% since then. We note from Stereotaxis Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.25K.

Stereotaxis Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STXS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stereotaxis Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) trade information

Instantly STXS has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 72.00% year-to-date, but still up 22.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) is 11.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STXS is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $6.

Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) estimates and forecasts

Stereotaxis Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 90.51 percent over the past six months and at a 14.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Stereotaxis Inc to make $7.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.95%.

STXS Dividends

Stereotaxis Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.07% of Stereotaxis Inc shares, and 47.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.96%. Stereotaxis Inc stock is held by 79 institutions, with DAFNA Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.73% of the shares, which is about 13.68 million shares worth $20.93 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 9.66% or 6.37 million shares worth $9.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $2.22 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.97 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.