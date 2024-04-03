Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 8.63 million shares of the Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.51, and it changed around -$0.73 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.06B. STLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.51, offering almost -7.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.22% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.97% year-to-date, but still down -6.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is 3.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.81, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLA is forecast to be at a low of $17.183812348 and a high of $39.

Stellantis N.V (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Stellantis N.V share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.81 percent over the past six months and at a -3.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.67%. Stellantis N.V earnings are expected to increase by -13.55% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.45% per year for the next five years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 5.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.47% of Stellantis N.V shares, and 45.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.47%. Stellantis N.V stock is held by 1,060 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.10% of the shares, which is about 192.7 million shares worth $3.38 billion.

Amundi, with 2.97% or 94.02 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30.0 million shares worth $526.2 million, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 26.56 million shares worth around $545.86 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.