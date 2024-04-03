Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) were traded, and its beta was 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.22M. DTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.86, offering almost -343.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.0% since then. We note from Solo Brands Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Instantly DTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.53% year-to-date, but still down -5.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) is -26.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DTC is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $11.

Solo Brands Inc (DTC) estimates and forecasts

Solo Brands Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.78 percent over the past six months and at a -18.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Solo Brands Inc to make $126.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $85.9 million and $130.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.72%. Solo Brands Inc earnings are expected to increase by -22.26% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.60% per year for the next five years.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Solo Brands Inc shares, and 124.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 125.48%. Solo Brands Inc stock is held by 159 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 76.35% of the shares, which is about 44.03 million shares worth $249.24 million.

American Century Companies, Inc., with 6.26% or 3.61 million shares worth $20.42 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.96 million shares worth $16.73 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $4.72 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.