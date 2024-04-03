SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 8.2 million shares of the SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) were traded, and its beta was 3.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.04, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $536.68M. SNDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -15.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.73% since then. We note from SNDL Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.39% year-to-date, but still up 17.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 47.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $3.6 and a high of $5.

SNDL Inc (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

SNDL Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.37 percent over the past six months and at a 83.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $723.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SNDL Inc to make $154.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.97%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 21.

SNDL Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of SNDL Inc shares, and 9.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.25%. SNDL Inc stock is held by 114 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $11.55 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.38% or 3.25 million shares worth $4.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.42 million shares worth $11.54 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 3.76 million shares worth around $7.14 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.