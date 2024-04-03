SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 10.93 million shares of the SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.04, and it changed around $0.0 or 5.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.93M. SINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.19, offering almost -5375.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.04. We note from SINTX Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -89.28% year-to-date, but still down -18.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -70.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

SINTX Technologies Inc (SINT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $690k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SINTX Technologies Inc to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $539k and $508k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 79.20%.

SINT Dividends

SINTX Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of SINTX Technologies Inc shares, and 1.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.89%. SINTX Technologies Inc stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.91% of the shares, which is about 38425.0 shares worth $47262.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.70% or 29643.0 shares worth $36460.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 38309.0 shares worth $47120.0, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 807.0 shares worth around $1186.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.