Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.46, and it changed around $0.35 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. SGML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.18, offering almost -198.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.66% since then. We note from Sigma Lithium Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Instantly SGML has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.14% year-to-date, but still up 22.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) is -9.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.18 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.13%.

SGML Dividends

Sigma Lithium Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 10 and June 14.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Sigma Lithium Corporation shares, and 74.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.25%. Sigma Lithium Corporation stock is held by 161 institutions, with Nucleo Capital Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.31% of the shares, which is about 2.53 million shares worth $101.96 million.

Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, with 1.41% or 1.54 million shares worth $62.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $23.12 million, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $18.56 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.