Risk-Taking Investors May Find Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 9.51 million shares of the Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $304.33, and it changed around -$47.12 or -13.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.69B. HUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $541.21, offering almost -77.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $334.54, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -9.93% since then. We note from Humana Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Humana Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.96. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HUM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Humana Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6.15 for the current quarter.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) trade information

Instantly HUM has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -33.52% year-to-date, but still down -12.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is -13.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $535.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUM is forecast to be at a low of $310 and a high of $652.

Humana Inc. (HUM) estimates and forecasts

Humana Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.45 percent over the past six months and at a -38.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Humana Inc. to make $28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.65 billion and $25.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.46%. Humana Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -34.71% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.19% per year for the next five years.

HUM Dividends

Humana Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.54. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Humana Inc. shares, and 94.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.23%. Humana Inc. stock is held by 1,592 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.08% of the shares, which is about 11.26 million shares worth $5.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.58% or 10.63 million shares worth $4.75 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.9 million shares worth $1.74 billion, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $1.33 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.