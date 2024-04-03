Risk-Taking Investors May Find Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.98, and it changed around -$0.13 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.37M. ADPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.08, offering almost -204.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.42% since then. We note from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.18% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is -26.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADPT is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.32 percent over the past six months and at a 5.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp to make $43.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.91%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp earnings are expected to increase by 15.91% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 21.60% per year for the next five years.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.