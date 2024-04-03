Risk-Takers Will Like Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX).

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around -$0.35 or -6.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $310.47M. VTYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.58, offering almost -674.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.31% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 112.15% year-to-date, but still down -19.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is -38.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTYX is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $60.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.91 percent over the past six months and at a 22.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -148.81%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 27.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.17% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc shares, and 84.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.22%. Ventyx Biosciences Inc stock is held by 180 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.57% of the shares, which is about 8.55 million shares worth $280.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.73% or 3.95 million shares worth $129.54 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.73 million shares worth $89.47 million, making up 4.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $54.06 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.