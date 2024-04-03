Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Shares Might Go Up 139.34% This Year

In the last trading session, 7.26 million shares of the Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.46, and it changed around $0.18 or 14.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $856.90M. CATX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.36, offering almost 6.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.3% since then. We note from Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 263.18% year-to-date, but still up 15.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 53.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) estimates and forecasts

Perspective Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 433.43 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -94.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $500k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.06 million and $2.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -75.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.69%.

CATX Dividends

Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.88% of Perspective Therapeutics Inc shares, and 7.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.24%. Perspective Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 55 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.53% of the shares, which is about 12.72 million shares worth $8.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.90% or 5.34 million shares worth $3.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.67 million shares worth $6.46 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.