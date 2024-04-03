PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.72, and it changed around -$0.3 or -7.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.73M. PDSB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.27, offering almost -176.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.96% since then. We note from PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.55K.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

Instantly PDSB has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.15% year-to-date, but still down -21.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is -43.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDSB is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

PDS Biotechnology Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.34 percent over the past six months and at a -12.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.97%.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.33% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, and 27.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.25%. PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock is held by 104 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.61% of the shares, which is about 1.73 million shares worth $8.72 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.26% or 1.63 million shares worth $8.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.85 million shares worth $4.25 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $3.71 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.