Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around -$0.56 or -5.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.20M. OTLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.60, offering almost -318.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.76% since then. We note from Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 574.62K.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Instantly OTLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.10% year-to-date, but still up 13.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 19.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.66 day(s).

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

Outlook Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 119.46 percent over the past six months and at a 37.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.49%.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.81% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc shares, and 6.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.89%. Outlook Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 108 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 9.22 million shares worth $16.04 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.36% or 6.15 million shares worth $10.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.61 million shares worth $6.28 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $0.82 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.