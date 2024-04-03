Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around -$0.14 or -4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $191.75M. OMER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -155.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.84% since then. We note from Omeros Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 592.64K.

Omeros Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OMER as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Omeros Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Instantly OMER has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.73% year-to-date, but still down -11.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is -36.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 24.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -52.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMER is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.37%.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.04% of Omeros Corporation shares, and 39.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.53%. Omeros Corporation stock is held by 126 institutions, with Ingalls & Snyder being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.41% of the shares, which is about 4.66 million shares worth $25.33 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.61% or 4.15 million shares worth $22.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.82 million shares worth $9.91 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $4.68 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.