Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 4.43 million shares of the Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.53, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $633.97M. NVAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.36, offering almost -150.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.08% since then. We note from Novavax, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.56 million.

Novavax, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NVAX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Novavax, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.95 for the current quarter.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.62% year-to-date, but still down -5.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is -15.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVAX is forecast to be at a low of $174 and a high of $174.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Novavax, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.43 percent over the past six months and at a 83.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -277.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $101.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Novavax, Inc. to make $76.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.55%.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.99% of Novavax, Inc. shares, and 56.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.27%. Novavax, Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.37% of the shares, which is about 11.68 million shares worth $86.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.20% or 10.57 million shares worth $78.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 9.38 million shares worth $75.07 million, making up 9.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $19.6 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.