Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.95, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.44M. NKTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.12, offering almost -17.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.84% since then. We note from Nektar Therapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Nektar Therapeutics stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NKTR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 68.14% year-to-date, but still up 6.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is 21.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKTR is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $24.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.50 percent over the past six months and at a 32.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to make $15.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.20%.

Nektar Therapeutics earnings are expected to increase by 38.97% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.30% per year for the next five years.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Nektar Therapeutics shares, and 67.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.81%. Nektar Therapeutics stock is held by 154 institutions, with Deep Track Capital, Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.45% of the shares, which is about 17.97 million shares worth $10.34 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.34% or 12.06 million shares worth $6.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.85 million shares worth $3.36 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $2.28 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.