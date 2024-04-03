Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $544.19M. LXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -71.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.37% since then. We note from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LXRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Instantly LXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 44.44% year-to-date, but still up 4.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) is -10.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 102.75 percent over the past six months and at a 10.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,043.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $2.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5,608.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.80%.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 82.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.55%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 145 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 48.00% of the shares, which is about 117.55 million shares worth $269.2 million.

BVF Inc., with 8.16% or 20.0 million shares worth $45.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.7 million shares worth $8.48 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $4.35 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.