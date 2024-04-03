Let’s Talk About How Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.24 million shares of the Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. OLPX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.30, offering almost -121.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.41% since then. We note from Olaplex Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.62% year-to-date, but still up 11.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) is 6.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLPX is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $25.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Olaplex Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.51 percent over the past six months and at a -12.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $95.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc to make $105.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $110.16 million and $131.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.81%.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of Olaplex Holdings Inc shares, and 96.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.86%. Olaplex Holdings Inc stock is held by 223 institutions, with Advent International LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 76.29% of the shares, which is about 499.47 million shares worth $1.86 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 4.74% or 31.05 million shares worth $115.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $16.25 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $14.81 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.