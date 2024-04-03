Let’s Talk About How Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APGE) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.48 million shares of the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.90, and it changed around -$5.15 or -7.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. APGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.29, offering almost -20.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.31% since then. We note from Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 657.09K.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) trade information

Instantly APGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 114.39% year-to-date, but still down -7.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) is 60.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) estimates and forecasts

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 181.22 percent over the past six months and at a 20.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%.

APGE Dividends

Apogee Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.63% of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 97.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.77%. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with SG Americas Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 4931.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $9.56 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $5.96 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.