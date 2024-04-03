Let’s Get Started On The Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $539.74M. DADA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.62, offering almost -318.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.98% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 2.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DADA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.95% year-to-date, but still down -18.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) is -5.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DADA is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $18.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.71 percent over the past six months and at a 144.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dada Nexus Ltd ADR to make $445.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $356.61 million and $383.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.92%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.04% of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares, and 27.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.83%. Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stock is held by 129 institutions, with Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 11.49 million shares worth $61.03 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 3.55% or 9.31 million shares worth $49.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.31 million shares worth $22.12 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $6.26 million, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.