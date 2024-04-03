Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.95M. KSCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.24, offering almost -366.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Knightscope Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.50% year-to-date, but still down -10.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Knightscope Inc to make $3.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.63%.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 26.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.93% of Knightscope Inc shares, and 5.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.53%. Knightscope Inc stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $0.79 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.35% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $0.54 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.