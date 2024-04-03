Is Veru Inc’s (NASDAQ: VERU) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) were traded, and its beta was -0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.33M. VERU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.52, offering almost -97.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.25% since then. We note from Veru Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Veru Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VERU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Veru Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.53% year-to-date, but still up 27.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is 20.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERU is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $36.

Veru Inc (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Veru Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.68 percent over the past six months and at a 61.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Veru Inc to make $4.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.79%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.11% of Veru Inc shares, and 40.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.50%. Veru Inc stock is held by 104 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.73% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $6.15 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.91% or 3.53 million shares worth $4.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $2.29 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund held roughly 0.82 million shares worth around $0.81 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.