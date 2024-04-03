Is Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 4.19 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) were traded, and its beta was 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.17 or -12.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $231.41M. LLAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.04, offering almost -71.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.9% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.39% year-to-date, but still up 11.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 11.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLAP is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $8.

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) estimates and forecasts

Terran Orbital Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.96 percent over the past six months and at a 47.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 209.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Terran Orbital Corp to make $81.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.2 million and $32.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 151.40%.

Terran Orbital Corp earnings are expected to increase by 52.25% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 28.00% per year for the next five years.

LLAP Dividends

Terran Orbital Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.07% of Terran Orbital Corp shares, and 46.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.20%. Terran Orbital Corp stock is held by 132 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.89% of the shares, which is about 15.32 million shares worth $22.99 million.

Lockheed Martin Corp., with 7.82% or 13.48 million shares worth $20.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.42 million shares worth $3.63 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $2.55 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.