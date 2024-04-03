Is Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) were traded, and its beta was 0.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around -$0.13 or -4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $506.82M. TSHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -43.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.55% since then. We note from Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.11% year-to-date, but still down -11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is -16.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSHA is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $44.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.24 percent over the past six months and at a 60.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies Inc to make $2.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.71 million and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -54.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -137.69%.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.77% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, and 69.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.71%. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock is held by 106 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 1.59 million shares worth $1.05 million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, with 0.80% or 1.5 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $0.77 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $2.6 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.