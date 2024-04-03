Is Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s (NYSE: LAC) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 3.26 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.05, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. LAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -75.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.96% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.16% year-to-date, but still up 2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is 24.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $44.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.15%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo)’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares, and 25.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.34%.