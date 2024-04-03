Is GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GSIT)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 7.14 million shares of the GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.62, and it changed around $1.2 or 35.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.89M. GSIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -112.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.18% since then. We note from GSI Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.71K.

GSI Technology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GSIT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GSI Technology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Instantly GSIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 35.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 75.00% year-to-date, but still up 26.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 28.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.34%.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 14 and May 20.

GSI Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.08% of GSI Technology Inc shares, and 17.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.29%. GSI Technology Inc stock is held by 47 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.97% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $11.06 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.91% or 0.73 million shares worth $4.04 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $2.66 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.