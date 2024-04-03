Is Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) Worth Your Money In 2024?

In the last trading session, 15.95 million shares of the Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.19 or 5.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.61M. ADTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.40, offering almost -2167.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.46% since then. We note from Aditxt Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.85K.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Instantly ADTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.17% year-to-date, but still up 6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX) is -1.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35050.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $160, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADTX is forecast to be at a low of $160 and a high of $160.

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aditxt Inc to make $320k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $186k and $340k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.54%.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.43% of Aditxt Inc shares, and 6.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.69%. Aditxt Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 14739.0 shares worth $0.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.49% or 1162.0 shares worth $20916.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1162.0 shares worth $20916.0, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39.0 shares worth around $951.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.