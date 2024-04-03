If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT)

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around -$0.11 or -6.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.08M. ABAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.10, offering almost -759.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.05% since then. We note from American Battery Technology Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 725.55K.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

Instantly ABAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.03% year-to-date, but still down -4.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) is -32.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect American Battery Technology Company to make $5.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.01%.

ABAT Dividends

American Battery Technology Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.13% of American Battery Technology Company shares, and 9.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.36%.