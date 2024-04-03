Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.2 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.62 or 22.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.80M. HYMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.78, offering almost -71.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.63% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 151.01K.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.55% year-to-date, but still up 55.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 71.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.44 day(s).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.89% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, and 7.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.56%. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock is held by 40 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.60% of the shares, which is about 7.27 million shares worth $2.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.83% or 1.67 million shares worth $0.49 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $1.36 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.35 million shares worth around $0.69 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.