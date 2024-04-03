How To Invest In Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX: GAU) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.50, and it changed around $0.12 or 8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $380.25M. GAU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.53, offering almost -2.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.33% since then. We note from Galiano Gold Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.80K.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) trade information

Instantly GAU has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.59% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU) is 44.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

Galiano Gold Inc (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Galiano Gold Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 154.84 percent over the past six months and at a 125.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.30%, up from the previous year.

GAU Dividends

Galiano Gold Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Galiano Gold Inc (AMEX:GAU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.43% of Galiano Gold Inc shares, and 54.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.48%. Galiano Gold Inc stock is held by 46 institutions, with Ruffer LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.73% of the shares, which is about 26.38 million shares worth $15.57 million.

Sun Valley Gold LLC, with 10.08% or 22.66 million shares worth $13.38 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 8.76 million shares worth $5.42 million, making up 3.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.