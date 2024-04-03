Houston American Energy Corp’s (AMEX: HUSA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around $0.15 or 10.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.02M. HUSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.59% since then. We note from Houston American Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 91.41K.

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.85% year-to-date, but still up 15.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA) is 17.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.63%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.81% of Houston American Energy Corp shares, and 12.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.27%. Houston American Energy Corp stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.41% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.27% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.49 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.