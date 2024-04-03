GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.99M. EAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.32, offering almost -282.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.11% since then. We note from GrafTech International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.60 million.

GrafTech International Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EAF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GrafTech International Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Instantly EAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.53% year-to-date, but still up 8.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is -18.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAF is forecast to be at a low of $4.93 and a high of $13.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

GrafTech International Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.71 percent over the past six months and at a -25.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -550.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -450.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GrafTech International Ltd. to make $127.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.40%.

GrafTech International Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 58.68% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -5.87% per year for the next five years.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.69% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares, and 84.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.49%. GrafTech International Ltd. stock is held by 242 institutions, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 24.91% of the shares, which is about 63.97 million shares worth $322.43 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.99% or 38.51 million shares worth $194.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 17.83 million shares worth $94.15 million, making up 6.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $30.16 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.