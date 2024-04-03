Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 5.49 million shares of the Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) were traded, and its beta was 2.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $166.47M. GEVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.86, offering almost -169.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Gevo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.

Gevo Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.33% year-to-date, but still up 10.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) is -24.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEVO is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $5.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.83 percent over the past six months and at a -10.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Gevo Inc to make $4.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.06 million and $4.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.44%. Gevo Inc earnings are expected to increase by -10.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.47% of Gevo Inc shares, and 38.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.44%. Gevo Inc stock is held by 166 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 28.79 million shares worth $43.76 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.78% or 13.71 million shares worth $20.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.3 million shares worth $10.87 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.87 million shares worth around $10.44 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.