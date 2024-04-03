Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR)

In the last trading session, 7.61 million shares of the Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around $0.17 or 7.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $982.88M. SABR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.76, offering almost -122.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.12% since then. We note from Sabre Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Sabre Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SABR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sabre Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Instantly SABR has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.14% year-to-date, but still up 12.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) is -0.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SABR is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $13.

Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Sabre Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.32 percent over the past six months and at a 101.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $751.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sabre Corp to make $756.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.20%.

SABR Dividends

Sabre Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of Sabre Corp shares, and 90.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.00%. Sabre Corp stock is held by 363 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.39% of the shares, which is about 51.15 million shares worth $163.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.91% or 36.25 million shares worth $115.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 22.44 million shares worth $100.75 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $32.88 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.