Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.63M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.47, offering almost -235.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.94K.

Recon Technology Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RCON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.56% year-to-date, but still up 1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) is -16.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26970.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.93%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Recon Technology Ltd shares, and 3.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.25%. Recon Technology Ltd stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.19% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $1.09 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.46% or 0.95 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15122.0 shares worth $6091.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.