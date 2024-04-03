Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX)

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.90M. ONTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.45, offering almost -45.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 77.62K.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ONTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Instantly ONTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.49% year-to-date, but still up 13.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) is 19.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20700.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.67%.

ONTX Dividends

Onconova Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc shares, and 7.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.01%. Onconova Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.38% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $0.84 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.19% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $0.43 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.