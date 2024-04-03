Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX)

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.75M. NUTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.10, offering almost -1122.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.09. We note from Nutex Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.00% year-to-date, but still down -9.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -17.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

Nutex Health Inc (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nutex Health Inc to make $73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 80.99%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.78% of Nutex Health Inc shares, and 4.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.41%. Nutex Health Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.47% of the shares, which is about 9.72 million shares worth $4.1 million.

Truist Financial Corp, with 0.52% or 3.45 million shares worth $1.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.06 million shares worth $3.82 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.