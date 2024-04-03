Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ: SSP)

In the last trading session, 13.43 million shares of the E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around -$0.44 or -11.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $277.55M. SSP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.02, offering almost -235.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.35% since then. We note from E.W. Scripps Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 741.44K.

E.W. Scripps Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SSP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. E.W. Scripps Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

Instantly SSP has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -58.95% year-to-date, but still down -13.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP) is -12.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.42 day(s).

E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) estimates and forecasts

E.W. Scripps Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.15 percent over the past six months and at a 106.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 102.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $566.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect E.W. Scripps Co. to make $585.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $527.78 million and $582.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.

E.W. Scripps Co. earnings are expected to increase by 388.30% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SSP Dividends

E.W. Scripps Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07.

E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.26% of E.W. Scripps Co. shares, and 79.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.44%. E.W. Scripps Co. stock is held by 245 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.58% of the shares, which is about 10.02 million shares worth $91.69 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.52% or 7.92 million shares worth $72.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $49.18 million, making up 7.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $21.76 million, which represents about 5.78% of the total shares outstanding.