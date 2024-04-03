Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Comstock Inc (AMEX: LODE)

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.04 or -10.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.11M. LODE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.99, offering almost -191.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Comstock Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.90K.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.12% at the end of last trading. On the other hand, Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE) is -20.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

Comstock Inc (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Comstock Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.05 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $540k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Comstock Inc to make $550k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30k and $35k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,700.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,471.40%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Comstock Inc (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.75% of Comstock Inc shares, and 7.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.38%. Comstock Inc stock is held by 59 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.06% of the shares, which is about 2.26 million shares worth $1.65 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.64% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $1.17 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.44 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.