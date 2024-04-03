Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR)

In the last trading session, 1.73 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.37M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -74.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.78% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.08K.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.09% year-to-date, but still up 21.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 25.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.62 day(s).

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.69 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $15.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.21%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 14.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.74% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 17.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.46%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 97 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.09% of the shares, which is about 8.08 million shares worth $9.7 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.21% or 6.68 million shares worth $8.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $4.8 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $2.52 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.