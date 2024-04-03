EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 2.83 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.92M. EZGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -4516.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.13% year-to-date, but still down -18.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -37.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.98% of EZGO Technologies Ltd shares, and 1.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.51%. EZGO Technologies Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 85800.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.13% or 65070.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2944.0 shares worth $4327.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.