Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.56, and it changed around -$0.12 or -7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.97M. EXFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -457.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.56% since then. We note from Expensify Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 652.98K.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Instantly EXFY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.84% year-to-date, but still down -11.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) is -37.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXFY is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25.

Expensify Inc (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Expensify Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.00 percent over the past six months and at a 2,300.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Expensify Inc to make $35.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.1 million and $38.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.40%.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.33% of Expensify Inc shares, and 47.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.19%. Expensify Inc stock is held by 134 institutions, with OpenView Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.68% of the shares, which is about 10.04 million shares worth $80.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.02% or 4.12 million shares worth $32.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $5.47 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $9.79 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.