Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 11.35 million shares of the Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.74, and it changed around $3.33 or 4.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.39B. EXAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $100.77, offering almost -36.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.99% since then. We note from Exact Sciences Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Exact Sciences Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.32. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EXAS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exact Sciences Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.32% year-to-date, but still up 15.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is 24.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $106.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXAS is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $168.

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Exact Sciences Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.09 percent over the past six months and at a 23.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 51.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $628.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Exact Sciences Corp. to make $700.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $602.45 million and $622.09 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.59%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Exact Sciences Corp. shares, and 89.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.43%. Exact Sciences Corp. stock is held by 918 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.72% of the shares, which is about 17.56 million shares worth $1.65 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 8.30% or 15.0 million shares worth $1.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.66 million shares worth $625.59 million, making up 3.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.64 million shares worth around $529.77 million, which represents about 3.12% of the total shares outstanding.