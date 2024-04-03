EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.12 million shares of the EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) were traded, and its beta was 2.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.21, and it changed around -$0.2 or -8.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.64M. EVGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.90, offering almost -257.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.93% since then. We note from EVgo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.87 million.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Instantly EVGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.27% year-to-date, but still down -4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) is -22.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVGO is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $16.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

EVgo Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.62 percent over the past six months and at a 19.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect EVgo Inc to make $59.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 105.90%.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of EVgo Inc shares, and 47.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.27%. EVgo Inc stock is held by 231 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 9.08 million shares worth $36.32 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.58% or 5.69 million shares worth $22.77 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $12.72 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $10.54 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.