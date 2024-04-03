Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.29 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $490.81M. ESPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -15.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.69% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ESPR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.68% year-to-date, but still up 9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is 12.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ESPR is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $20.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 193.88 percent over the past six months and at a 69.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.09%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 80.93% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 41.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.03%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 13.14 million shares worth $18.26 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 8.59% or 9.19 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $5.64 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $5.0 million, which represents about 3.36% of the total shares outstanding.